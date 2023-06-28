ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pawan Chopra who was recently seen in Asur 2 will be part of the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, that will have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as leads. Check it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jun,2023 17:34:39
Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan the upcoming film presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Film, will bring together the amazing combination of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the leads. Ace South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to be playing the antagonist in the film. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Tiger Zinda Hai fame. We now hear of versatile actor Khalid Siddiqui joining the cast of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is expected to release during Eid 2024.

We had earlier reported exclusively about Khalid Siddiqui being a part of the film in its prominent star cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Khalid Siddiqui to feature in Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starter film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

We now hear of Pawan Chopra who was seen recently in Asur 2, playing an important role in the film. He played the role of Shashank Awasthi in it.

Pawan Chopra was recently seen in the film Sita Ramam and Beast.

We buzzed Pawan but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Ayn Zoya joins Tanuj Virwani in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar
Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar
Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra
Exclusive: Veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Sadanah to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series D.A.U.
Exclusive: Veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Sadanah to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series D.A.U.
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa suspects Vanya’s intention
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa suspects Vanya’s intention
Star Bharat’s show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ Actress Anushka Srivastava is inspired by Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Star Bharat’s show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ Actress Anushka Srivastava is inspired by Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Mouni Roy Stuns In Ivory Embellished Lehenga, Check Photos
Mouni Roy Stuns In Ivory Embellished Lehenga, Check Photos
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma Expresses Enthusiam For The New Adhyaay Of StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Watch From Today At 8 p.m. On StarPlus!
Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma Expresses Enthusiam For The New Adhyaay Of StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Watch From Today At 8 p.m. On StarPlus!
Read Latest News