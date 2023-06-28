Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan the upcoming film presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Film, will bring together the amazing combination of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the leads. Ace South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to be playing the antagonist in the film. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Tiger Zinda Hai fame. We now hear of versatile actor Khalid Siddiqui joining the cast of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is expected to release during Eid 2024.

We had earlier reported exclusively about Khalid Siddiqui being a part of the film in its prominent star cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Khalid Siddiqui to feature in Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starter film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

We now hear of Pawan Chopra who was seen recently in Asur 2, playing an important role in the film. He played the role of Shashank Awasthi in it.

Pawan Chopra was recently seen in the film Sita Ramam and Beast.

We buzzed Pawan but did not get through to him.

