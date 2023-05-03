ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Khalid Siddiqui to feature in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Khalid Siddiqui who recently shot for the Sunny Deol starrer film Soorya will be part of Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment's huge film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 May,2023 13:02:53
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan the upcoming film presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Film, will bring together the amazing combination of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the leads. Ace South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to be playing the antagonist in the film. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Tiger Zinda Hai fame. We now hear of versatile actor Khalid Siddiqui joining the cast of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The shoot for the film is presently happening in Abudhabi.

Khalid recently shot for the Sunny Deol starrer film Soorya. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about it.

Exclusive: Khalid Siddiqui joins the cast of Sunny Deol starrer Soorya

Khalid who had had an immense work profile in TV and films has been part of projects Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Piyaa Albela, Lahore Confidential, Ghajini.

We buzzed Khalid but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Read Latest News