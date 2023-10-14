Mission Raniganj Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh Shared Heartfelt Note on National Cinema Day

On the occasion of National Cinema Day, Deepshika Deshmukh, the producer of the highly acclaimed film “Mission Raniganj”, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for the overwhelming response the movie has received. The rescue drama, starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has been setting the box office ablaze and earning accolades from both critics and fans alike.

Mission Raniganj – India’s first coal mine rescue film had audiences on the edge of their seats as it showcased gripping narratives, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and a heartwarming storyline that resonated with viewers. Taking to social media, Deepshikha Deshmukh writes “Embracing cinema as a woman producer has been a journey of empowerment and discovery. For me, cinema is a canvas where every frame tells a story, and every story carries a legacy. It’s a powerful medium that transcends boundaries, igniting conversations and inspiring change. Through this art, I’ve learned that storytelling is not just about the tale, but about the emotions it stirs and the conversations it sparks. Today, I celebrate the magic of cinema, a force that has taught me the true essence of legacy in storytelling #CinemaDay #foreverLearning #MissionRaniganj #Ganapath #poojaentertainment”

Checkout:

credit: Deepshikha Deshmukh

Instagram=”735″][/caption]

On National Cinema Day, theaters across the nation reported sold-out shows, cementing the movie’s blockbuster status. Fans thronged cinema halls, cheering Akshay Kumar’s electrifying performance and the thrilling plotline that kept them hooked from start to finish.

The Great Bharat Rescue, also known as Mission Raniganj, is not only on track to achieve commercial success but has also been receiving critical acclaim for its unique and compelling narrative, which showcases the indomitable spirit of human perseverance. Additionally, Pooja Entertainment has an exciting lineup of films, including Ganapath: A Hero Is Born and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.