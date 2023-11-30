National Award Winner Allu Arjun shot an adorable video with her house help lady! The actor helped the lady gain followers on social media

Allu Arjun, the National Award-winning actor, is one of the most celebrated names worldwide. The Pan India Superstar brought phenomenal success with his blockbuster “Pushpa 1: The Rise.” He recently received the prestigious National Award for his extraordinary performance in the titular character. Despite being one of the biggest stars, Allu Arjun is known for his humility and down-to-earth nature.

A recent example of this was witnessed when Allu Arjun captured a cute video with her house help lady. In the video, Allu Arjun is seen telling the lady that the video with him will help her gain followers on social media. Allu Arjun further asked the lady about the target followers she wants on social media, and in responding to that, the lady said, “I have 13k followers right now, and my target is to reach 30K”

Fans and audiences across the nation have fallen in love with the adorable video of Allu Arjun shot with a lady, and the cute banter between them. The superstar is always eager to show his support to those associated with him, and this video is a testament to how secure he is.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is set to appear in the highly anticipated film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil. The film is scheduled for release on August 15th, 2024. In addition to this, he has an exciting line-up of films, including projects with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.