Netizens go gaga over Deepika Padukone’s ‘Minni’ Badges in Fighter: A Symbol of Unmatched Confidence!

As anticipation mounts for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action film, Fighter, audiences are captivated not only by the adrenaline-pumping teaser and soul-stirring songs but also by the intriguing details embedded in the characters.

On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, the creators released a behind-the-scenes look into her portrayal of Squadron Leader ‘Minni’ from the Air Dragons unit. This sneak peek has caught the attention of many people online, especially the intricately designed badges on her uniform that read ‘If You Can Read This You Are Too Damn Close’ and ‘Up Here Nobody Bugs Me’, which reflect her cool character. Tweets flooded in, echoing the sentiments about the impactful design and symbolism embedded in these badges.

The movie ‘Fighter’ is not just a regular movie, it is a tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and determination of our IAF warriors. It showcases their remarkable stories and the unbreakable bond they share with the skies they protect. As we approach January 25th, 2024, the nation eagerly awaits an extraordinary cinematic experience that encapsulates the true essence of bravery, patriotism, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is a remarkable example of cinematic excellence. The film flawlessly blends heart-pumping action with fervent patriotism, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Get ready to be mesmerized as ‘Fighter’ takes flight into theaters on January 25th, 2024.