Netizens praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Saindhav, saying “NawazuddinSiddiqui was a treat to watch on screen in Saindhav”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undeniably the god of acting. He puts his versatility on display in every character he plays. Having received so much praise for his outstanding performance in the globally acclaimed ‘Haddi’. Following the phenomenal year 2023, the versatile actor surprised the fans and the masses with his intense performance as the antagonist in the pan-India action drama Saindhav.

The netizens are in all praise for his brilliant performance in the film and they’re showering love and praise to their favourite star. Here let’s have a look at some of the comments from the netizens on social media for nawazuddin’s performance in Saindhav

One netizen took to her social media and praised his performance by writing,

“Loved #NawazzudinSiddiqui in #Saindhav He burnt the screen in the film”

A netizen talked about nawazuddin’s screen presence in Saindhav and wrote,

“#NawazuddinSiddiqui was a treat to watch on screen in #Saindhav Dhamakedar”

An excited Netizen wrote,

“OMG!!!! Just watched Saindhav and I am floored by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance Is there anything that he can’t full off?”

One wrote,

“@Nawazuddin_S

is SO good in #Saindhav. I had a blast. Hey Telugu folks, instead of #GunturKaraam, go for Saindhav instead. It is awesome and feels like Tollywood made an LCU style movie with the same quality.

#NawazuddinSiddiqui is an ANIMAL in Saindhav. ”

A social media user wrote,

“I went to Saindhav for Venky Mama..but Nawazuddin Siddiqui came out as a surprise package…He was soooo good Benstokes

@Nawazuddin_S”

Another user wrote,

“Saindhav is GOOD. Do watch it.

#NawazuddinSiddiqui killed it!!!

#Venky75

#Saindhav”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is successfully making his reach on the Pan India level and is dominating every language of the film with his extraordinary talent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in the highly-awaited Section 108.