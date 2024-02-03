Netizens worldwide hail the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar says “The pre-tease is as splendid as his other masterpieces”

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been released and has quickly become the talk of the nation. The show promises to offer beautiful aesthetics, a celebrated star cast, and a classical symphony, making it a treat for the audience. Heeramandi is being touted as the biggest show ever to come out of India, and for the first time, it will be presented on a global level. The spectacle is set to debut on Netflix, marking a milestone for the renowned director.

The teaser for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has left the masses totally enthralled with its mesmerizing visuals. It has caused a storm in the social media universe, with netizens on a global level praising the teaser. Here’s how netizens have hailed the Heeramandi teaser on their social media.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is a show that explores the power struggle between a young heir and his conflict, where he chooses love over succession. The story is set in pre-independent India, during a growing freedom movement, and challenges the traditional role of tawaifs (courtesans). The show is expected to be released in 2024. Moin Beg came up with the concept for the show, while Sanjay has been credited as the creator and director of the show.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The show is all set to release this year on Netflix worldwide.