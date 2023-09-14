Producer Jackky Bhagnani Praises Ganapath Hero; says, “I have never seen a more hardworking actor than Tiger Shroff”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani expressed his admiration for lead actor Tiger Shroff, during the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. The actor stars in Bhagnani’s upcoming film ‘Ganapath’. He left the audience in awe with his heartfelt praise, stating, “I have never seen a more hardworking actor than Tiger Shroff.”

Bhagnani’s declaration has created a buzz of excitement among fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of “Ganapath.” The producer’s statement hints at something truly remarkable in the making, possibly because of Tiger Shroff’s dedication and commitment to his craft. His hard work has left a lasting impression on the producer and raised the bar for the upcoming release.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Ganapath, curious to see what Tiger Shroff has in store for them. With Jackky Bhagnani’s belief in Shroff’s talent and the actor’s undeniable hard work, the movie promises to be an exciting and unforgettable cinematic experience. Apart from Ganapath, Shroff will also star in Rambo, Hero No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.