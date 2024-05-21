Producer Mukesh Bhatt Lauds Divya Khossla’s Transformative Performance in Upcoming Film ‘Savi’

At the trailer launch event for the highly anticipated film ‘Savi’ producer Mukesh Bhatt could not contain his pride and admiration for lead actress Divya Khossla. Set to release on May 31st, the film promises a gripping narrative filled with intrigue, love, passion and suspense.

Reflecting on his decision to cast Divya Khossla in the titular role, Mukesh Bhatt shared a heartfelt and enthusiastic endorsement of her performance. “If you ask me what made me decide that only Divya can play this role – was her sincerity and honesty with which she came to me. She told me, ‘Please let me do this role, and I promise you I won’t let you down.’ That moment of sincerity completely swept me off my feet. That is the most important thing. I knew that she will go that extra hundred miles to deliver what is expected out of this character. And I want to tell each one of you, Divya Khossla is going to shock all of you with her brilliant performance. I’m openly stating this with confidence, it is a Divya Khossla you have never seen before. She is going to be in Savi, and after watching, she will shock you that she can do a performance of this level. That’s what Savi is. You must see the film because it is worth watching because of the sincere performance by Divya Khossla.”

The trailer for ‘Savi’ has already caused a stir, showcasing Divya’s nuanced and layered performance that promises to captivate audiences. The film’s plot, which revolves around a thrilling jailbreak and a story of love and passion which has heightened anticipation and excitement among fans and critics alike.

‘Savi’ is set to be a game-changer for Divya Khossla, revealing a side of her acting prowess that has never been seen before. Mukesh Bhatt’s confidence in her ability to embody the character of Savi adds a compelling reason for audiences to eagerly await the film’s release.

The film hits theaters on May 31st. Don’t miss this extraordinary performance by Divya Khossla that is sure to leave a lasting impact.