Talented actor Mukesh Bhatt, who is known for exceptional acting talent in films like Mangal Ho, Saroj Ka Rishta, Decoupled (Season 1), Raktanchal (Season 2), Tandav, Sab Kushal Mangal, Tindey, has bagged a new movie.

IWMBizz.com has exclusively learnt that actor Mukesh will be seen in a social satire titled ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’. Akshay Oberoi and Khanak Budhiraja will be headlining the show. They will be seen sharing the screen with veteran stars Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon.

Produced by Rahul and Jugal Sughand, the upcoming film has Shree Narayan Singh (of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ fame) on board in the capacity of Creative Producer.

We buzzed Mukesh but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.