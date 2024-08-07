‘Ghuspaithiya’ Review: An earnest attempt to showcase a taut cyber crime saga

Rating – *** (3/5)

Cyber-crime, in the midst of things, might seem a done-and-dusted topic but it is fascinating to think that we have barely had films coming out on this. Sure, we have had a few shows and crime dramas coming in on satellite but to be translating this into a taut thriller for the big screen has been rather absent.

Usually known for his Tamil films, director Susi Ganeshan offers his second Hindi film, which is a remake of his own Tamil directorial, Thiruttu Payale 2. Another thing that works incredibly well for the film is that it features a powerhouse cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Oberoi, and Govind Namdev. The perils of cybercrime are explored to the predictable and unpredictable facets that make up for a wild ride, which gets crazier and crazier.

At the heart of Ghuspaithiya is Vineet Kumar Singh, portraying a dedicated police officer in Uttar Pradesh. His assignment to tap the phones of influential figures unravels a series of shocking revelations, including a disturbing call involving his wife, played by Urvashi Rautela.

The narrative then takes a gripping turn as professional duties clash with personal dilemmas, with Akshay Oberoi having a blast embodying the antagonist who adds layers of complexity to the plot. It isn’t that you cannot see the twists coming from far off as some of those seem entirely predictable and the cinematography along with a few dubbing instances seem substandard as well.

However, Ghuspaithiya works wonders mostly due to the fine cast at the helm of it. Vineet Kumar Singh delivers a performance of remarkable depth, transitioning seamlessly between the emotional and intense facets of his role. Urvashi Rautela, while rough on her edges and sometimes crossing going aboard, does lend some grace and intensity, which is essential to her being the only female at the centre of things. It helps that Akshay Oberoi is a beautiful-looking man. His charming yet sinister presence enhances the film’s dramatic tension, while Govind Namdev being the veteran he is, lends great support when required.

Susi Ganeshan’s direction might seem awry on a few instances but owing to having a grasp of this topic which was successful in Tamil. He can never let the core idea deter even when it seems to be going to places you don’t anticipate right away. The film’s background score and music are complementary and elevate the entire visual experience. There is a deliberate attempt to keep the atmosphere gloomy and hence the color palette is meticulously crafted, enriching the film’s appeal and immersive quality.

Ghuspaithiya serves as a crucial awareness tool in the age of digital vulnerability, thus emphasizing the importance of cyber security as everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, can fall prey to online fraud. This film’s ability to educate while entertaining is what it sets it apart and deserves to be watched for that primarily, more than anything else.