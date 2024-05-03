‘Pushpa Pushpa’; The first single from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is a rage among the netizens as they praised the song by calling it “Electrifying”

The globally-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna is the highly- anticipated film coming this year. If one has to define ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in a single word, then ‘Tsunami’ fits the right term. Be it the posters, teaser or the recently released ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ track everything coming from the giant film has erupted like a volcano and the song has caught the heads of Karan Johar, David Warner, and several other celebrities.

The song is immensely growing in audiences and is on the way to becoming a nationwide sensation. From the Allu Arjun’s shoe dance step to the lyrics and beats of the song, the nation is grooving to it and couldn’t stop raving about it. While on ground popularity of the song is immense and unmatchable, the euphoria for the song on social media is also crazy. The netizens are highly raving about the song and social media has been flooded with the one name ‘Pushpa Pushpa’.

Here let’s have a look at the netizens’ comments on the chartbuster song

A social media user praised the song saying,

“This Bit is Literally #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2FirstSingle”

Another user wrote,

“My Devi is back @ThisIsDSP

@alluarjun

#PushpaPushpa”

Praising the lyrics, a social media user wrote,

“Dream Lyrics for any Hero@boselyricist

On God Mode#Pushpa2FirstSingle#PushpaPushpa”

Another user praised the song by writing,

“Chart-Topping Continuation: ‘Pushpa 2’ Unveils Electrifying New Song, Setting the Stage Ablaze! https://youtu.be/kN6HHzEXKFU?si=lRcbpIr-iiV0aOkD…@alluarjun

#Pushpa2 #pushpa2song #HitSongs”

A fan called the song a chartbuster and captioned, “The first single “Pushpa Pushpa” from #Pushpa2TheRule has turned out to be an instant chartbuster. http://bit.ly/PushpaPushpa @alluarjun

@iamRashmika

@aryasukku

@ThisIsDSP

#AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna #Sukumar#Pushpa2#Pushpa2FirstSingle”

Sharing the clip from the song and praising the dance step of Allu Arjun, a social media user wrote,

“#AlluArjun is absolutely rocking with tea glass steps. Truly iconic with grace and mass #PushpaPushpa#Pushpa2”

#AlluArjun is absolutely rocking with tea glass steps. Truly iconic with grace and mass 🔥#PushpaPushpa#Pushpa2

pic.twitter.com/CMQmLmctrD — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) May 1, 2024

The excitement among the audience is at its peak to watch the return of Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj on-screen and the first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ showed rage and sparked a fire at every corner. The craze for the film is growing among the masses.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audience