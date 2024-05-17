Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots still remain topic of discussion! Google CEO Sundar Pichai made a notable reference to a sequence featuring Aamir Khan

Rajkumar Hirani is one filmmaker who has left a deep impact on every mind and heart with his impeccable, flawless storytelling. The filmmaker known for pushing boundaries has delivered some of the most iconic films that have etched an indelible place in the hearts of audiences. While his films offer a joyous journey of emotions, laughter, and love, infused with a personal touch, the scenes of his films are also memorable and are even watched today.

When one talks about the memorable sequences from his iconic films, the discussion can’t end without mentioning Aamir Khan’s epic motor definition sequence from ‘3 Idiots’. The entire sequence is the most enjoyable and Over the years, it has trended over social media memes. Recently, Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked highly about the sequence from the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film.

When the interviewer asked about his escapism from the competitive exam mindset, Sundar Pichai made an important reference to 3 Idiots, mentioning the scene where Aamir’s character Rancho was asked about the definition of motor. He said, “I was almost tempted to go back to the movie 3 Idiots or something like that. And like, there’s a scene in there when they ask Aamir Khan the definition of motor. And there’s a version that describes what a motor is. And there’s a version where you actually understand what a motor is.”

This incident also highlights the brilliance of Rajkumar Hirani’s writing and direction. In every sequence of his directed films, a personal touch can be seen, and those are highly relatable even in today’s times.

As the filmmaker brings his personal approach to life through his cinema, it becomes more relatable and interesting for the audience to watch. That’s the real beauty of his films.