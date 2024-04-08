Movies | Releases

Rishab Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed multi-faceted personalities in Indian Cinema. The ‘Kantara’ fame star is right now fully focused on the ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. Besides being the biggest name in today’s time, Rishan Shetty never keeps himself away from supporting the films of other stars and filmmakers. Time and again, he has given us example of it and recently it has been witnessed when he heaps praises on Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser.

Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty praised the high-voltage teaser and jotted down the caption which says,

“#Pushpa2 Teaser looks AMAZING, Sending all the wishes and love to the team.

Happy Birthday to Iconic Star

@alluarjun”

Rishab Shetty always supports and encourages the cinema and film from other industries and superstars. On many occasions he has been vocal about other films also, and his response to Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser is nothing less than phenomenal. The actor is thrilled to watch the film on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the much-awaited ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. The film is in its shooting stage and besides this, he is in discussion for a film with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.