Rocking Star Yash Raves About The Biggest Film Of The Year ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Since its arrival, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been garnering impressive reviews from audiences as well as critics. Apart from them, the film has also managed to find a place in the hearts of various superstars. Several stars have been taking to their social media accounts to pour in their love for the film. Joining the league is a big surprise from a Pan-Indian Superstar. Rocking star Yash has expressed his love for the magnum opus.

Yash’s endorsement has heightened the anticipation surrounding ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Known for his support of made-in-India films, his appreciation for this movie aligns with the courage and vision of the creators of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Taking to his X handle Yash shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Kudos to the #Kalki2898AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! This film paves the way for more creative storytelling.

@nagashwin7 and @VyjayanthiFilms, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides. Watching Darling #Prabhas, @SrBachchan sir, @ikamalhaasan sir, and @deepikapadukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together – it truly lights up the screen!

Checkout the post –

https://x.com/TheNameIsYash/status/1806606356243451965

Under the direction of Nag Ashwin and produced by the esteemed Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ appears poised to redefine Indian cinema. With a stellar star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, this ambitious project is already winning audiences worldwide, generating a buzz that extends far beyond Indian borders.