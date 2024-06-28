Since its arrival, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been garnering impressive reviews from audiences as well as critics. Apart from them, the film has also managed to find a place in the hearts of various superstars. Several stars have been taking to their social media accounts to pour in their love for the film. Joining the league is a big surprise from a Pan-Indian Superstar. Rocking star Yash has expressed his love for the magnum opus.
Yash’s endorsement has heightened the anticipation surrounding ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Known for his support of made-in-India films, his appreciation for this movie aligns with the courage and vision of the creators of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.
Taking to his X handle Yash shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Kudos to the #Kalki2898AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! This film paves the way for more creative storytelling.
@nagashwin7 and @VyjayanthiFilms, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides. Watching Darling #Prabhas, @SrBachchan sir, @ikamalhaasan sir, and @deepikapadukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together – it truly lights up the screen!
Checkout the post –
https://x.com/TheNameIsYash/status/1806606356243451965
Under the direction of Nag Ashwin and produced by the esteemed Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ appears poised to redefine Indian cinema. With a stellar star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, this ambitious project is already winning audiences worldwide, generating a buzz that extends far beyond Indian borders.