Salman Khan, Jacqueliene Fernandez to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors who are helping the community with their philanthropic work

Bollywood celebrities have a long-standing tradition of engaging in philanthropy, leveraging their influence and resources to support various social causes. Many stars actively participate in charity, advocating for education, healthcare, and disaster relief. These efforts reflect Bollywood’s commitment to giving back to society and using their fame for a positive social impact. Let’s take a look at some of the actors who are well-known philanthropists in addition to their superstar status.

Salman Khan

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan is best known for his charity work. His organization, the ‘Being Human Foundation,’ focuses on providing education and healthcare for underprivileged children. The foundation operates schools and funds medical treatments, offering a lifeline to many in need. Through his donations to individuals in distress, Salman Khan remains steadfast in his commitment to improving lives.

Jacqueliene Fernandez

We all know how infectious Jacqueline Fernandez is for the tremendous energy she radiates. The female actor, who has a fondness for animals, is actively engaged in philanthropic work, prioritizing it over the glitz and glamor of the industry. Her efforts have been recognized with the International Humanitarian Award. Her organization, You Only Live Once (YOLO), aims to provide food and support for animal welfare by partnering with NGOs.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has made significant contributions to various social causes. He has donated substantial sums for disaster relief efforts, including flood relief in Kerala and Maharashtra. In addition to this, he has consistently shown unwavering support by contributing funds for the armed forces and their families. Akshay has also established various martial arts schools aimed at ensuring the safety of women.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra plays a significant role in promoting girls’ education and empowering women. She goes beyond her work in the entertainment industry by using her position as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to advocate for children’s rights. Through her foundation, “The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education,” she focuses on aiding underprivileged children in India, with a particular emphasis on supporting young girls through education and healthcare.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has accomplished a great deal in philanthropy. Her organization, “CoExist,” is dedicated to raising awareness about animal welfare and ecological conservation. Recently, the actor hosted her first charity gala in London in support of Salaam Bombay, a charity focused on assisting Mumbai’s most vulnerable ‘at-risk’ children through in-school programs and after-school academies aimed at building their confidence and self-esteem.