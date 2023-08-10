Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Lead Cast Poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi Take Center Stage!

Are you excited about the much-awaited movie ‘Jawan’? Today, SRK released a new poster featuring the lead star cast. This poster gives us a glimpse of the amazing roles these superstars will be playing in the film. What’s more, it also shows the epic face-off between SRK and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time!

The highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ is just a month away, and the excitement surrounding the movie is palpable. Every day, the anticipation grows stronger as fans eagerly await King Khan’s magic on the big screen. The ‘Jawan’ Prevue has already captured our hearts, and the debut song ‘Zinda Banda’ has secured a spot in our playlists. The makers have now released the new lead cast poster featuring SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, which has further intensified the buzz around the film. Seeing the trio in their unique characters has made us even more eager for the movie to hit theaters. The excitement to watch them on the silver screen is at an all-time high and promises to be a thrilling experience.

The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous.#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/NwS9H0nr5a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

The movie “Jawan” is an offering from Red Chillies Entertainment, helmed by director Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan with co-production by Gaurav Verma. It is slated for a worldwide release in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.