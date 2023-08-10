ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Lead Cast Poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi Take Center Stage!

The lead cast poster for the upcoming film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi has been unveiled. The trio takes center stage in the striking poster.

Author: IWMBuzz
10 Aug,2023 16:11:15
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Lead Cast Poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi Take Center Stage! 841956

Are you excited about the much-awaited movie ‘Jawan’? Today, SRK released a new poster featuring the lead star cast. This poster gives us a glimpse of the amazing roles these superstars will be playing in the film. What’s more, it also shows the epic face-off between SRK and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time!

The highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ is just a month away, and the excitement surrounding the movie is palpable. Every day, the anticipation grows stronger as fans eagerly await King Khan’s magic on the big screen. The ‘Jawan’ Prevue has already captured our hearts, and the debut song ‘Zinda Banda’ has secured a spot in our playlists. The makers have now released the new lead cast poster featuring SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, which has further intensified the buzz around the film. Seeing the trio in their unique characters has made us even more eager for the movie to hit theaters. The excitement to watch them on the silver screen is at an all-time high and promises to be a thrilling experience.

 

The movie “Jawan” is an offering from Red Chillies Entertainment, helmed by director Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan with co-production by Gaurav Verma. It is slated for a worldwide release in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
SRK Universe Celebrates 10 Years of Chennai Express with Special Screening Across 52 Cities - Counting Jawan’s Month-Long Extravaganza! 841507
SRK Universe Celebrates 10 Years of Chennai Express with Special Screening Across 52 Cities – Counting Jawan’s Month-Long Extravaganza!
SRK's amazing lungi saga: From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' a fun co-incidence! 840724
SRK’s amazing lungi saga: From ‘Chennai Express’ to ‘Jawan,’ a fun co-incidence!
Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for the first time in three languages for the first song of 'Jawan'? 839682
Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for the first time in three languages for the first song of ‘Jawan’?
SRK'S JAWAN's First Song Creates History with a Record 46 Million Views in 24 Hours, Becoming YouTube's Biggest Song of 2023! 'Zinda Banda,' 'Vandha Edam,' and 'Dhumme Dhulipelaa' 839677
SRK’S JAWAN’s First Song Creates History with a Record 46 Million Views in 24 Hours, Becoming YouTube’s Biggest Song of 2023! ‘Zinda Banda,’ ‘Vandha Edam,’ and ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’
Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty 833670
Nayanthara’s Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty
Kajol reveals how SRK got a frozen shoulder after DDLJ poster shoot, read 839481
Kajol reveals how SRK got a frozen shoulder after DDLJ poster shoot, read
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani 842037
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh 842035
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted 842032
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Katha attempts to win Kailash’s approval for her relationship with Viaan 842027
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa attempts to win Kailash’s approval for her relationship with Viaan
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t 842025
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t
Sanjay Dutt's Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt 841929
Sanjay Dutt’s Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt
Read Latest News