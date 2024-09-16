Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s chemistry shines in this BTS from Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra! Chect Out!

Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra is nearing its release, and the excitement is rising to a fever pitch. While the two action-packed trailers have set the right tone for this action thriller, the songs are yet another treat that have fueled the exhilaration. Amid this, Siddhant Chaturvedi shares some really interesting BTS moments from the film, and watching the chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan is truly adorable.

Siddhant took to his social media as he started a Ask Me A Question session for fans, where a fan asked him, “A BTS picture of Yudhra being Siddhant? 🤭”. While giving a reply to it, Siddhant shared a video of him with his co-stat Malavika in which they can be seen enjoying on the sets while crooning a song. He further wrote,

“Not only the Bad guys but the Heroine was also tortured in the making.LoL.Jk.

@malavikamohanan_ sorry for this.hehe Waiting on @vishalmishraofficial to come to the rescue by dropping a cover of this song.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/siddhantchaturvedi/3457552963478343309?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=ZzJ1YnMzenJjZnhy

This indeed speaks volumes about the sparkling chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, which is also clearly evident in this BTS video. This has further elevated the excitement for the film’s release in theatres.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is set to release in theaters on September 20. With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the leads, The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.