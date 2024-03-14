Singer Raja Hasan thanked the audiences on the roaring response to ‘Sakal Ban’ from Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar and said, “I sincerely want to thank Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir”

Ever since the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched the first song ‘Sakal Ban’ from the biggest ever Indian web show ‘Heeramandi’, the song has made the music lover delve into the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music.

The song was unveiled under his newly launched music label ‘Bhansali Music’.

The song is getting the audiences love for the musical composition, the vocals by Raja Hasan. The audiences lauded the crooning of singer Raja Hasan Sagar and recently, he took to his social media account and expressed his thankfulness to the audiences and the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the opportunity.

Taking to the social media, he wrote,

“Thank you everyone “Sakal Ban” is trending right now ❤️👍

Make your own reels ❤️

Special thanks to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir and my brother @shreyaspuranikofficial

Thanks to all the team

#SakalBan SONG OUT NOW from #HEERAMANDI

Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar coming soon on Netflix!”

Raja Hasan Sagar also shared the video in which he is seen saying,

“My song Sakal Ban from Heeramandi has been released and with all the love from the audiences it has organically crossed 2 to 3 million views. I sincerely want to thank Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir and Shreyas Puranik.

Concluding the same, he sang the para from Sakal Ban song on the audiences request.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming cinematic endeavor, Heeramandi, promises to be a visual and auditory feast, with music at its heart. Heeramandi’s first song Sakal Ban captures the beauty of the music created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and adds another feather of magic to the cinematic experience.

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to enthrall audiences once again with his eagerly awaited magnum opus, ‘Heeramandi’. After an impressive teaser launch, The filmmaker kept the fervor of the web show on the rise by launching the first solo posters of the leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Through Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression, inviting audiences on a journey where music is not merely an accessory but a soul-stirring force.