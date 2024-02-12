Superstar Ranveer Singh in this bold avatar with American personality, Johnny Sins! Read more to find out!!

Bold Care, India’s No. 1 sexual health & wellness brand, has announced the launch of their unique and witty campaign, #TakeBoldCareOfHer with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh who has joined them as a co-founder and has been working with them behind-the-scenes for more than a year. With this campaign, Bold Care wants to normalize the conversation around men’s sexual health. This refreshing approach by Bold Care aims to change how society discusses men’s sexual health issues and highlight that these issues are very common but at the same time, very easy to solve.

The campaign also stars famous internet personality Johnny Sins – featuring in his first ever ad for an Indian brand. The brand film is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama which is guaranteed to leave the viewers in splits. It skillfully tackles the issue at hand, normalizing it through hilarious sequences, and presents a scientifically proven solution. Written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, the ad is directed by Ayappa KM. Tanmay and Ayappa have previously worked together on many successful ad campaigns, like the Rahul Dravid x CRED ad. The brand film was produced by Earlyman Films, one of the leading ad production houses in the country.

Bold Care’s campaign marks a pivotal moment in the history of Indian brands —talking to men who have long suffered from sexual health concerns in silence due to embarrassment of fear and judgment. This compassionate initiative aims to break through outdated stigmas, bringing taboo topics into the spotlight and sending a clear message: you are not alone and help is always available!

Bold Care is creating the easiest way for Indian market, where men get straightforward, authentic and effective solutions for their sexual health concerns. Their range of high-quality products are delivered discreetly within 2 days and has been trusted by more than 15 lakh men in India.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, commented on the campaign’s innovative approach by saying: “With #TakeBoldCareofHer, we want to address the stigma around men’s sexual health in India. Our aim has always been to be the category creators in this space and initiate open conversations around sexual health. We’re here to help men overcome their sexual health issues by providing science-backed solutions.” adds Jadhav.

Ranveer Singh, Co-Founder of Bold Care, shares: “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”