“The experiences I have on the set of a film are the most important,” says Deepika Padukone as she features on Disruptors List 2024, selected globally

Deepika Padukone, India’s most influential global ambassador, continues to bridge the gap between East and West while maintaining her status as the undisputed queen of the box office. Recently recognized as a Disruptor for 2024 from across the global entertainment industries, alongside Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman, and Lee Sung Jin, Deepika stands as the only Indian star on this prestigious list. This recognition places her among a select group of influential figures reshaping the entertainment industry, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer on the global stage.

Despite the successes with her recent blockbusters “Pathaan,” “Jawan,” and “Fighter,” Deepika remains grounded, prioritizing her experiences on set over commercial success. Reflecting on her journey, she states, “Of course, the success of a movie is important, and the box office is important, and the awards and accolades are important, but for me, as a person, the time I’ve had with people and the experiences I have on the set of a film are the most important.”

Deepika Padukone’s ability to consistently deliver hit after hit is a testament to her enduring appeal and star power. Yet, she remains focused on the journey rather than the destination, valuing the collaborative and creative process that defines her career.

Auditioning in Hollywood was, admits Padukone, a challenging experience. Talking about how she’s encouraged by how much the global film world has changed since she starred in XXX and pointing at the success of Natu Natu with Oscars, the Global icon shares, “I think the world has become smaller, and the world has come together and it’s really about telling great stories,” she says. “Whether it’s working in Sweden or Bosnia, it’s about telling interesting stories that resonate for an audience across the world.”

She adds, “I don’t think we’ve drastically changed anything in India about the way that we work or the kinds of stories that we tell. I think we’ve always had interesting stories to tell, but I do think that what has changed is that the world has opened up to the idea of the East and to India in particular and I think that’s the change — realizing there is a world outside of America.”

The superstar’s influence extends far beyond the box office. She has fast become a symbol of excellence and perseverance, representing Indian cinema on the global platform. Her recent recognition as a Hollywood Disruptor yet again highlights her role in breaking barriers and setting new standards in the entertainment industry.

As she continues to take on new challenges and expand her horizons, Global IconDeepika Padukone remains an inspiring figure, showing the world that true success is measured not just by achievements but by the experiences and relationships forged along the way.