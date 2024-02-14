The legacy of Ektaa R Kapoor’s daily soaps carried forward! With Ranveer Singh’s commercial advertisement, netizens compared it with Ektaa’s daily soaps

Emmy Award Winner Ektaa R Kapoor is the dominant filmmaker in the world of entertainment. The Content Czarina has built her own legacy and a distinct name in the world of television with iconic daily soaps like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, and many more.

The shows produced by Balaji Telefilms under her direction are characterized by their grandiose craft and scale, and a storytelling style that has left a lasting impression on audiences. Even after two decades, her shows remain fresh in the hearts of viewers, and the magic she has created continues to endure.

Ranveer Singh’s Boldcare brand advertisement is a recent testimony of the same where the audiences not just only hailed Ranveer Singh’s bold move but also hailed the craft of the show similiar to Ektaa R Kapoor’s daily classic soaps.

Taking to the social media, a netizen wrote,

“Ekta Kapoor daily dharawahik show – Kis Kis Ka Jism ft. Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins 😂😂”

Another user hailed the presentation of the commercial by saying it Ektaa R Kapoor’s style and wrote,

“Ranveer Singh & Johnny Sins in a Bold Commerical in Ekta Kapoor Style

That’s enough internet for today”

Another social media user wrote

“I challenge @GemsOfBollywood to make a comment on this.

We know you won’t. This Ad is much similar to Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji content ( awarded by Modi )

So after 10 years, our people are still finding these pro porn ads as ‘entertainment’ & funny ?

#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai”

I challenge @GemsOfBollywood to make a comment on this. We know you won't. This Ad is much similar to Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji content ( awarded by Modi ) So after 10 years, our people are still finding these pro porn ads as 'entertainment' & funny ? #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai https://t.co/c7HC508B0f — NoMo AgaiN 24 🌚🌝 (@jjmlin) February 12, 2024

A social media user made a very interesting comment and wrote,

“Is ekta Kapoor the director of this or something 😒”

Is ekta Kapoor the director of this or something 😒 — Jokes , Shayari & poetry (@JokesShaya51609) February 12, 2024

Another social media user wrote,

“I imagined Ranveer Singh in daily soap of Ekta Kapoor But Johnny Sins Was Never In My Wildest Dream

Another Level Advertising 😂”

I imagined Ranveer Singh in daily soap of Ekta Kapoor But Johnny Sins Was Never In My Wildest Dream Another Level Advertising 😂pic.twitter.com/VlWJcYHBav — N E O 🌟 (@TheSavageNeo) February 12, 2024

Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap operas have left an unmatched legacy, always capturing the hearts of viewers. In addition to being the queen of television, Ekta Kapoor has also produced successful films under Balaji Productions. She is now preparing for the release of ‘The Crew’, starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29th, 2024.