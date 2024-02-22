The makers of Kiran Rao directed Laapataa Ladies to host the screening of the film for the cast of The Viral Fever (TVF)’s Panchayat

The release date of ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a movie produced by Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Kiran Rao, is drawing near. The film is receiving positive feedback from the public, generating a lot of buzz. The trailer has already received a great response from the audience and the two songs, ‘DoubtWa’ and ‘Sajni’, have also been well-liked by everyone.

Following the response to all the contents that have been coming out from the film, the masses are eagerly looking forward to entering into the entertaining and humorous world with the film, releasing in cinemas on March 1st, 2024.

The makers of the upcoming film “Laapataa Ladies” are organizing screenings in various cities as the release date approaches. As a recent surprise, they are reportedly planning to organize a screening of the film for the successful show “Panchayat”.

The reason for the screening process of the cast and crew of Panchayat is due to the special connection between Laapataa Ladies and Panchayat. It is well-known that Panchayat, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), has found acceptance among a wider audience base in the nation as it narrated the story from the heartlands of India, i.e., the village.

It is interesting to note that the popular web series “Panchayat” by TVF and the upcoming film “Laapataa Ladies” directed by Kiran Rao were both shot in Mahodiya village located in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. The location provides the perfect backdrop with its scenic beauty of rural India. TVF has changed the narrative of content that the audience is accustomed to by introducing them to a true story with a wider acceptance. Now, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan Productions aim to carry forward the trend of rural-dominated stories with their upcoming comedy-drama “Laapataa Ladies”.

Jio Studios is presenting ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav, along with Ravi Kishan. It is set to release on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, while the screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai. Divyanidhi Sharma has jotted down the additional dialogues.