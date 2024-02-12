The Makers shares a candid picture of director Sukumar clicked by Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of the hugely awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2024. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, and with six months left until its release, the production is in full swing. The makers of the film are working hard to ensure that it becomes the biggest film of 2024, leaving no stone unturned to make it a success.

The anticipation for the Allu Arjun starrer is building day by day and the ground-level hype for the film is unmatchable.

Recently, Srivalli aka the leading actress of the film, Rashmika Mandanna shared a candid picture from the sets of ‘Pushpa 2:The Rule’ where she clicked the genius director Sukumar in the frame.

Sharing the picture on social media, the makers captioned,

“Srivalli candidly captures the maverick director 📸

@iamRashmika shared a picture of @aryasukku clicked by her on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule ❤️

Shoot in Progress at a Rapid Pace!! 🔥

Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ❤‍🔥

#2024RulePushpaKa 💥💥

Icon Star @alluarjun #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries”

After the record-breaking success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2021, the National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to the big screen in the sequel directed by the maestro Sukumar. Along with him, Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil will join the cast. The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, is all set to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet their expectations but also exceed them.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.