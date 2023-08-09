ADVERTISEMENT
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy

The trailer for the upcoming movie "Kushi," starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been released. The trailer indicates that the movie will be a delightful blend of romance and comedy, offering viewers a refreshing love story.

09 Aug,2023 16:39:05
The long-awaited movie “Kushi,” featuring the charming Vijay Deverakonda and the beloved Samantha Ruth Prabhu, released its trailer at a grand launch event in Hyderabad. The film’s cast, crew, and media from all over the country were in attendance, with over 300 journalists present. The enchanting world of Kushi left the audience spellbound.

The trailer invites viewers to experience the heartwarming love story of Aaradhya and Viplav. Their relatable and adorable journey of romance is filled with both joyous and challenging moments. The captivating chemistry between Vijay and Samantha will make you instantly fall in love with their effervescent on-screen presence.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer seamlessly blends intense emotions with humor, stunning visuals, and melodious music. It showcases a talented supporting cast featuring Murli Sharma and Sachin Khedekar. Kushi’s music has already topped the charts and is a must-have on every love believer’s playlist.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going to trailer, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.

