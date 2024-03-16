“There is a lot of Bollywood Influence on South Cinema..” Allu Arjun talks about bridging the gap between Bollywood and South Cinema

“We all are like brothers, who have mutual respect for each other from different lands but in all honestly we always looked but to Bollywood and we have a huge respect” says Allu Arjun on South cinema and Bollywood

The separation between Bollywood and South Indian cinema has been a topic of discussion since the inception of Indian cinema, which has grown on a larger scale. Allu Arjun, a prominent personality in the South Indian film industry, has played a crucial role in bringing the two industries together and promoting a more collaborative approach towards filmmaking.

Allu Arjun has a huge number of fans not just in the South, but also throughout the country. He possesses an exceptional ability to connect with audiences on a universal level. His performances in Pushpa – The Rise, Son of Satyamurthy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and others offer valuable insights into Indian cinema.

Recently when asked about the fact that is Bollywood losing track to some extent, Allu Arjun states :

” Just because they had a small bad phase, it’s very unfair for us to put Bollywood in a bad light. They have given great cinemas for 5,6,7 decades. And there is a lot of Bollywoods influence on South cinema and South Cinema’s influence on Bollywood as well. It’s all at the end of the day we all are like brothers, who have mutual respect for each other from different lands but in all honestly we always looked but to Bollywood and we have a huge respect”

Allu Arjun’s perspective on Bollywood versus South Indian cinema reflects a nuanced understanding of the evolving dynamics within the film industry. The actor will be next seen in the most anticipated sequel of his film “Pushpaa 2- The Rule”