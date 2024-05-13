“There is a part of him in every story he writes,” says Boman Irani as he talks about Rajkumar Hirani’s films and stories.

Rajkumar Hirani is one filmmaker who has consistently pushed the boundaries by delivering some of the most beloved films to the audience. His films offer a joyous journey of emotions, laughter, and love, infused with a personal touch. Through brilliant storytelling and great entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani has carved an irreplaceable place in everyone’s heart.

Recently, Rajkumar Hirani and Boman Irani were in Kolkata to attend an event. Actor Boman Irani, who has worked with Hirani from his first directorial, “Munnabhai M.B.B.S.,” to the recently released film “Dunki” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, hailed the filmmaker and shed light on his stories, saying, “Raju’s films are personal as they originate from his belief system. There is a part of him in every story he writes.”*

It cannot be denied that Rajkumar Hirani and Boman Irani share a long-standing friendship. Boman Irani’s remarks about Hirani’s personal approach can be observed in the storytelling of his films, where each scene carries its own narrative. Even at the event, the filmmaker revealed that the highly acclaimed scene, where R. Madhavan’s character Farhan expresses his desire to become a wildlife photographer to his father, was inspired by his own life.

Understanding how Rajkumar Hirani infuses his cinema with a personal touch is indeed fascinating. As the filmmaker brings his personal approach to life through his cinema, it becomes more relatable and interesting for the audience to watch. That’s the real beauty of his films.