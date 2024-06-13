Throwback Thursday: Ranveer Singh’s old video from his acting class is all love!

Superstar Ranveer Singh made his much-loved debut with “Band Baaja Baarat,” is once again making waves on social media. An old video of him during an acting class in Mumbai has resurfaced, showcasing a younger Ranveer clad in a blue checkered shirt and denim jeans, energetically performing some amusing dance moves. Surrounding him are other participants, adding to the lively atmosphere captured in the clip.

The caption of the clip shared on Instagram read, “Ranveer Singh First Audition in Mumbai.” The clip received many comments from fans. It received 53.9 thousand likes and the video has been viewed more than 4.3 million (approximately 43 lakh views) times.

One can definitely see how Ranveer had it in him to be the superstar we know today, being a powerhouse of talent and a quintessential entertainer. Throughout his journey in the film industry, Ranveer Singh has consistently delivered blockbuster hits, showcasing his versatility by portraying a diverse range of characters. From “Ram Leela” to “Gully Boy” to his more recent projects like “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” he has captivated audiences with his talent and charm. Alongside his professional success, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their Ranveer and Deepika’s first child.

Beyond his on-screen achievements, Ranveer Singh remains a fashion icon, often making headlines with his bold and unique style choices. The superstar continues to captivate hearts both, on and off-screen.