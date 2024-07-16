Throwback Tuesday: Celebrating 3 Years of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Toofaan’ – with BTS Pictures of Farhan Akhtar’s Intense Training Regimen

Farhan Akhtar’s incredible preparation for his role as a boxer in his 2021 streaming film “Toofaan” was nothing short of remarkable. In “Toofaan,” his role demanded an extraordinary level of physical fitness and authenticity in portraying the sport. Farhan Akhtar engaged in strength and conditioning training to build a muscular physique akin to that of a professional boxer. His grueling training sessions involved weightlifting, cardio, and high-intensity interval training to enhance his stamina and agility. Despite completing 3 years since the release of this fantastic sports drama, it remains an inspiration to many aspiring national boxers.

Today, Excel Entertainment’s “Toofaan” celebrates its glorious 3rd anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, let’s take a throwback look at Farhan Akhtar’s intense training regimen. Farhan’s preparation included rigorous boxing training under professional coaches to master the techniques, stances, and movements essential for the role. The transformation was not just physical; he also focused on understanding the psychological aspects of a boxer’s mindset, incorporating mental toughness into his preparation.

Farhan Akhtar’s intense training and remarkable transformation were widely appreciated, adding a layer of realism and depth to his portrayal as a boxer. Excel Entertainment’s “Toofaan” stands as a significant film that continues to inspire many across generations.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently served audiences with several blockbuster films such as “Don,” “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” “Dil Chahta Hai,” and many more.