“Tu Toh Star Nikla Yaar” praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra to Vikrant Massey when 1000s of fans flocked to see him in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar amidst 12th Fail Shoot

Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly the chameleon actor of Indian cinema. The versatile talent has consistently delivered constructive performances over the last many years, and with his last year’s release, ’12th Fail’, he has won billions of hearts on the basis of his extraordinary performance as Manoj Sharma in the real-life-based film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Vikrant Massey is receiving unanimous love and praise from every corner, and every single person who has watched the film can’t stop lauding his transformation in the film. Vikrant has stepped into the skin of the character and has brought life to the film with his commanding screen presence and ability to perform on-screen. The film has propelled Vikrant Massey into a league of his own, made him stand in a place where there is no turning back, and made him a household name across the nation.

But even before ’12th Fail’, Vikrant was a familiar face to the masses, and his extraordinary talent has blessed him with a large chunk of a fan following.

Talking about the extensive fan base of Vikrant Massey, a crew member of 12th Fail shared a glimpse from the sets of the film and wrote,

“The conversation that took place here was something like this –

VVC – “Yaar mujhe laga tujhe picture mein longa toh aaram se Mukherjee Nagar mein shoot kar lunga. Lekin saala tu toh star nikla yaar! (I thought if I cast you then we’d be able to shoot in Mukherjee Nagar without any hassles, but you turned out to be an effin’ star!)”

VVC’s words and @vikrantmassey’s sheepish grin was a result of the thousands and thousands of people that flocked outside this location to watch the shooting of the film. VVC’s hopes of having a hassle-free shoot in Mukherjee Nagar were disrupted on Day 1 itself.

Unable to clear the chaos, 1st AD @narulakunal1 smartly manipulated the crowd in a way that we ended up using this shot in the film (shown in slide 4).

#12thfail #indiancinema #vikrantmassey”

Vikram Massey made the entire nation proud with his film ’12th Film’. The film was a monstrous success at the box office, with a collection of 80 crore+, and it ran for more than two months in cinemas.

Following the massive success at the ticket window, the film recently had its digital release, and it drew a large audience on the OTT platform.

The film has beaten several biggies, including Hollywood films like Oppenheimer and Barbie, on the leading platform IMDB and has climbed to position 1 in the list of IMDB’s global ratings of the films of last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey has interesting line-ups, which include Section 36, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and an untitled romantic drama with Raashi Khanna.