TVF Announced their Next Big Ambitious Project ‘The Great Indian Code’!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has truly taken over the evening by announcing their most ambitious project, the upcoming web show, ‘The Great Indian Code’. This was indeed one of the biggest announcement that left the audience in sheer excitement to see yet another compelling content coming from the house of TVF.

The show created by Arunabh Kumar, Producedannouncementsh Pandey & Vijay Koshy and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra will be about the Indian Software and IT boom of the late 70s and 80s.

TVF who is on a roll for 2024 with the mega success of Sapne vs Everyone and looking forward to the release of Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3 and Gullak S4 has announced yet another exciting and intriguing series.

As per the first look, the series is about the great IT & Software boom of India of late 70s and early 80s. This makes the series very exciting as it will be one of the rare period dramas from the house of TVF.

The series had a grand announcement today at Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Video Presents event where the producer Vijay Koshy and the director Deepak Kumar Mishra were present. Deepak is known for creating the Panchayat series and bringing in a lot of credibility for the project.