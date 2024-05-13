TVF goes all guns blazing for their first ever Weekly Show – Veri Parivarik! The content creator announced more fresh episodes slot for the audiences

Director Vaibhav Bundhoo made a commitment to deliver the new contents to the audiences every week. ‘Very Parivarik’ is one of first weekly show on digital and like several other innovative steps by TVF this also is a huge hit making ways for several platforms considering weekly content.

TVF (The Viral Fever) is undeniably one of the leading content creators in India. Ever since its evolution, it has been constantly delivering engaging and compelling content to the masses and breaking stereotypes with every show. With their recently released ‘Very Parivarik’, they have again delivered engaging and entertaining content that narrates the story of a modern Indian family. The audience is unanimously showering love on the show. What sets ‘Very Parivarik’ apart from TVF’s previously released shows is that for the first time in the content space, TVF has introduced ‘Weekly Episodes’ to the audiences.

So far, a total of seven episodes have been telecasted of ‘Very Parivarik’, and all have trended on top on YouTube. With every episode, TVF brings interesting and entertaining topics to the audience. Recently, a Zoom chat for the cast and crew of Very Parivarik was held, and in the chat session, the cast revealed that, seeing the response to the weekly episodes of ‘Very Parivarik’, and the rising buzz, TVF has now decided to release more new and fresh episodes every week for the audiences.

The approach of weekly episodes is truly a commendable path taken by TVF, and they have succeeded in it big time. Before this, no other content platform had dared to bring the weekly episodes to audiences. The fresh episodes, subjects, and characters keep audiences engaged in the show, and the content creators have gotten massive love from the audiences for this, as every episode guarantees a lot of fun and entertainment. The craze among the audiences for ‘Very Parivarik’ is palpable, as every episode has trended on Youtube with whopping views.

Very Parivarik narrates the story of a couple, where the son is an IT professional and his wife is from the film industry. As their parents come to their house to live with them, that’s when the real humor begins. The show dwells on the very interesting situations of modern Indian families, creating a lot of entertainment. Remarkably, with 11 million+ views, 400 million+ engagements, and 155 million+ impressions, all the episodes of Very Parivarik are treading in the top 5 on YouTube.

It is worth saying that TVF has truly changed the scenario and has cemented its strong footing in the world of content with shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several others. These are not just TVFs best but also the best ones in the Indian content arena.