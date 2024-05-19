TVF’s Gullak Season 4 to out soon, marking one of the first marquee series to have 4th season and an amazing feat for web content

TVF (The Viral Fever) continues to be the pioneer content creator in today’s time. Owing to their engaging and entertaining content, the content creator has made a household name for themselves. Ever since its evolution, TVF has continued to be the path-breaking in the digital entertainment sector that has always

delivered the content that resonates with the audiences and one among them is light hearted family entertainer ‘Gullak’.

In an exciting development, TVF has announced the fourth season of their beloved show, Gullak, marking the first indian show to have four season. This announcement itself speaks volume as they pushed the boundaries with the announcement which everyone will follow in near future. Yesterday, The Viral Fever teased the audiences with the biggest announcement of the fourth season of ‘Gullak’. The light hearted family entertainer show created and directed by Shreyansh Pandey features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar, bringing them back as the Mishra family with a more compelling and entertaining narrative.

Taking to social media, TVF announced the fourth season and jotted down the caption, which says,

“Mishra Parivar ke ghar ke naye kisse dekhne ke liye ho jaiye taiyar! ✨

#Gullak Season 4 Streaming Soon Exclusively on Sony LIV”

This is indeed the biggest announcement, as for the first time, an Indian web series has been renewed for the fourth season. The previously released three seasons of Gullak premiered on Sony LIV were a huge success among the audiences, and ever since the makers dropped the news, it has made the audiences buzz about it.

Besides this, ‘TVF”s first ever weekly show Veri Parivarik is receiving immense love from the masses and recently they announced ‘Panchayat Season Three’, their first kannada film ‘Powder’, and the new season of ‘Sisters’, which has again piqued everyone’s interest.

It is worth saying that TVF has truly changed the scenario and has cemented its strong footing in the world of content with shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several others. These are not just TVFs best but also the best ones in the Indian content arena.