TVF’s remarkable feat! Kota Factory all 3 seasons is trending India top 10!

TVF took to their social media and shared this remarkable feat, celebrating that all three seasons of the show are trending in the top 10. They captioned the post:

“From Kota’s classrooms to India’s top charts!

Every season of Kota Factory is trending and we can’t get enough!

#KotaFactoryS3OnNetflix #TVF #TheViralFever”

Kota Factory remains one of TVF’s most beloved series. Season 3 was highly anticipated, and upon its release, it made waves across the nation, presenting new stories as students prepare for the IIT-JEE examination.

TVF is truly on a phenomenal run this year. One after another, they are bringing really interesting content. There isn’t any other content creator in India who understands the pulse of the audience better than them. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4, Arranged Couples TVF is constantly bringing amazing shows.