Movies | Releases

TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Episode 3 "Relationship: The Rishta" is trending at number 2, just 7 hours after its release!

TVF, known for their highly relatable and engaging content, has recently launched their first daily show called ‘Very Parivarik’. The show has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience since its release. The first and second episodes were appreciated by viewers and now the third episode is also winning hearts. Within just 7 hours of its release, the latest episode has already become the second-most trending video on YouTube.

The audience is showing immense love for TVF’s ‘Very Parivarik’. The show tells the story of a modern-day couple who learn to adjust to their parents. The first and second episodes were highly successful, and the third episode titled ‘Relationship: The Rishta’ is currently creating a buzz in all corners.The makers shared this milestone on their social media and jotted down the caption –

“#VeryParivarik EP3 trending faster than pados wali aunty ji’s gossip! 😂📈

New Episode Link In Bio*

#TVF #TheViralFever”

Furthermore, TVF is currently exploring newer and more ambitious storylines. Recently, the production house announced their latest series, “The Great Indian Code,” which is dedicated to the IT revolution in India during the 1970s and 1980s. With yet another captivating story, this show is shaping up to be one of their most ambitious projects yet.

According to IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows, F is the leading content producer with 7 shows on the list, more than any other producer from their nation. TVF has an upcoming show set to release in 2024, and fans can also look forward to new seasons of popular shows like Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak.