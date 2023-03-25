Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan released on an OTT platform on 22 March 2023 and since then, fans simply can’t stop adoring Deepika Padukone in it.

With this release, the entire hype around Deepika’s hottest ever avatar has set the internet on fire once again. No one can do the role with the kind of international finesse, passion and style as she did. DP could easily pull off to be India’s own Bond girl and she looks the best she ever has on-screen. Here’s what fans have to say:

“I’m watching Pathan again, because I want to meditate on the beauty of Deepika Padukone!

#DeepikaPadukone #ديبيكا_بادكون ”

I'm watching Pathan again, because I want to meditate on the beauty of Deepika Padukone!#DeepikaPadukone #ديبيكا_بادكون pic.twitter.com/0ZJNrShyOE — Larrin (@Veresd3) March 22, 2023

“That look can kill anyone’s 💘💘

#DeepikaPadukone #Pathaan”

“Sorry Mohini but Rubai’s walk>>>”

Sorry Mohini but Rubai's walk>>> pic.twitter.com/4y3fBNpbOy — A T (@naughtyrobot725) March 22, 2023

“Presenting #DeepikaPadukone as the sassy Rubina Mohsin in Pathaan.

Presenting #DeepikaPadukone as the sassy Rubina Mohsin in Pathaan. Loved her, loved her chemistry with SRK. Loved the film!!#PathanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/SAbiROnTim — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) March 22, 2023

Loved her, loved her chemistry with SRK. Loved the film!!

#PathanOnPrime”

deepika padukone’s looks as rubina mohsin in pathaan (2023) – a thread. pic.twitter.com/1pRKIclR2Q — mona darling (@dishaspovs) March 22, 2023

Check out other fan tweets:

deepika padukone’s looks as rubina mohsin in pathaan (2023) – a thread. pic.twitter.com/1pRKIclR2Q — mona darling (@dishaspovs) March 22, 2023

Theatre turned to stadium mode for this scene from #Pathaan 🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/i4wNGNIb1v — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 22, 2023

I'm watching Pathan again, because I want to meditate on the beauty of Deepika Padukone!#DeepikaPadukone #ديبيكا_بادكون pic.twitter.com/0ZJNrShyOE — Larrin (@Veresd3) March 22, 2023

I'm watching Pathan again, because I want to meditate on the beauty of Deepika Padukone!#DeepikaPadukone #ديبيكا_بادكون pic.twitter.com/0ZJNrShyOE — Larrin (@Veresd3) March 22, 2023

Presenting #DeepikaPadukone as the sassy Rubina Mohsin in Pathaan. Loved her, loved her chemistry with SRK. Loved the film!!#PathanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/SAbiROnTim — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) March 22, 2023

In the movie Pathaan, Deepika Padukone’s beauty is just amazing. From the moment she steps into frame as officer Rubai, it’s clear that she’s owning every aspect of her character. Especially with Besharam Rang right in the start, fans continue to get super excited by one of the actress’s hottest songs ever and one of the most loved of the year. Complementary to her beauty and acting, her physical stature is perfect for the action scenes, which again, she has carried out so smoothly.

The actress distinguishes herself in the film in more ways than just her physical appearance. It’s the way she carries herself, the way she moves, the way she speaks. Her presence on screen is nothing short of mesmerizing, and it’s hard to take your eyes off her. Whether she’s seen demonstrating her sassy moves in Besharam Rang or simply walking across the room, she emanates a confidence and grace that is incomparable.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ along side Hrithik Roshan and Project K starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan next while Pathaan continues to make waves.