“U are an anchor which holds this movie”, says Netizens as they praised Yami Gautam’s extraordinary performance in Article 370

Yami Gautam starrer ‘Article 370’ is running into its second glorious week in the cinemas across the nation. The film upon its release, has taken the nation with the storm. Despite the fact, that the film is running into its second week, the praises from the audiences continue to pour in for Yami Gautam and her performance as Zooni Haksar in the film.

The film is registering a large number of audiences coming to the theatres and everywhere Yami Gautam’s extraordinary performance is making noises. The actress has left a solid mark with her performance as Zooni Haksar in the film and in action episodes, dramatic sequences, and the climax sequence she stood brilliant.

Taking to social media, the netizens hailed Yami Gautam’s performance in the film and said:

“Just saw #Article370 Movie yesterday. Such a well made movie. @yamigautam ‘s best performance for sure. Amazing work from other cast as well. The background score was awesome and on point.

You’ll really enjoy it if you watch it as a movie”

Another netizen wrote in his comment saying,

“You played the role to absolute perfection @yamigautam. In the initial scenes, when you were showing your phone to that girl, your dialect was absolutely spot on when you mentioned ” yeh students mei popular hai”.. in 66 exact way how a Kashmiri would speak.. Guys watch the film”

Hailing the performance of Yami Gautam, a social media user wrote,

“This movie is really incredible masterpiece and @yamigautam is the legend national award is the minimum honour should be given how ever you have maʼam won our hearts as always without blinking n eye I watched this epic saga. This should be tax free n made compulsory for all”

A die-hard fan of Yami Gautam praised the film, saying

“Finally!!! Watched #Article370 here in Singapore. No words.. masterpiece by @AdityaDharFilms. @yamigautam mam you rock. Wat a fantastic performance.

U are an anchor which holds this movie through out. Packed house for 11.40 am show. A must watch to all indians. Plss watch it!”

A social media user wrote a long post, praising Yami’s performance in Article 370 and her filmography with a caption that says,

“@yamigautam

Yami is proving to be one of the most successful actresses in the Indian film industry

She harvests hits like a farmer harvests wheat in a field

And this is due to her hard work, and the choice of different and unique scripts

She is a brave

Article 370

OMG 2

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Huge hit on Netflix)

Lost

Dasvi

and many more to come

Congratulations on the success of the film #Article370

You and the talented and amazing actress #Priyamani You made history

Well done

Sending lots of affection and love”

Yami Gautam has sufficient star power to drive a film. Moreover, she is an accomplished performer to which audiences love to watch on-screen. Her performance as Zooni in Article 370 is testimony to the fact that she is capable of doing every kind of character.

The reviews Yami is receiving for her performance in Article 370 show a lot about her stature and how brilliant she is in her craft. The leading lady carried the entire film on her shoulder and proved her mettle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Dhoom Dhaam.