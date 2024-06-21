Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ sets a new milestone – as it will be screened at Shanghai Film festival!

The worldwide success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s inspiring drama ’12th Fail’ has garnered immense appreciation from audiences globally. Featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film has been shining on the international stage, achieving remarkable milestones along the way.

In a significant development, Vikrant will be attending the screening of ’12th Fail’ in Shanghai, marking another major milestone for the film. This screening in Shanghai Film Festival showcases the film’s widespread acclaim.

’12th Fail’ has achieved an extraordinary feat by continuing its successful theatrical run for six months, an unprecedented achievement in the past 23 years. This longevity highlights the film’s exceptional quality and the profound impact it has had on viewers. The movie also celebrated its silver jubilee, marking 25 weeks of success in theatres, a testament to its enduring appeal.

Even after its impressive theatrical run, ’12th Fail’ continued to thrive on digital platforms. The film garnered maximum viewership in the OTT space, proving to be a successful proposition in the web domain as well. Its popularity transcended borders with a massive release in China, where it was showcased on over 20,000 screens, further amplifying its global reach and acclaim.

The screening of ’12th Fail’ in Shanghai Film Festival and Vikrant Massey’s attendance at the screening highlight the film’s ongoing success and the significant impact it has had worldwide.