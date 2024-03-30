Movies | Releases

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote a poem inspired by a picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a highly regarded and responsible filmmaker in Indian cinema. He is known as the Indic Filmmaker of the Nation and is known for his thought-provoking films. Through his films, such as ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and ‘The Vaccine War’, he has reflected society and audiences with his true-to-life storylines, leaving an indelible impression on their emotions.

Today, on the social media, the filmmaker surprised everyone when he responded to a picture shared by legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan on today morning shared a picture of himself with a caption which says,

“T 4965 – shshhhh .. !!!”

T 4965 – shshhhh .. !!! pic.twitter.com/HpOx2FiadX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 30, 2024

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri quoted the picture shared by legendary Actor and responded with a poem that says,

“ख़ामोश रहो, ख़ामोश रहो।

वो कुछ बोलेंगे

तुम कुछ बोलोगे

फिर वो बोलेंगे

तुम फिर बोलोगे

बात से बात निकलेगी

पर दूर तलक ना जाएगी

बस एक दो दिन

ट्रेंड होके बात मर जाएगी

पर इस बात बात में

तुम घसीटे जाओगे

ख़ुद के साथ

बाप दादाओं की

मट्टी पलीद कराओगे

आगे चलकर

बहुत पछताओगे

तो मत करो नादानी

ख़ामोश रहो

ख़ामोश रहो।

ग़र दिल टूटे

आंसू छूटे

तो पी लो

विष का प्याला

दफ़ना दो

सब दर्द ओ ग़म

दिल के किसी कोने में

या चले जाओ

किसी जंगल में

बियावन से डरो मत

जग में रहना है तो

बोलो मत

सब देखो पर

ख़ामोश रहो

ख़ामोश रहो।

आख़िर जीवन क्या है

जीना मरना

और तड़पना

कभी कभी

थोड़ा हंस लेना

फिर बिलखना

किसी के बोले ना

कुछ बदला है

ना बदलेगा

खामोशी से

जब सब खेल

चल रहा है

तो तुम भी बस

यह खेल खेलो

दर्शक बन

सब देखो पर

ख़ामोश रहो

ख़ामोश रहो।

– VRA

Inspired by @SrBachchan’s photo.”

The netizens are highly impressed by the artistic side of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on ‘The Delhi Files’.