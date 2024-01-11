Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s book Jeevan Ki Rasdhara loved by Mohan Bhagwat

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of those filmmakers in the world of Indian cinema who mirrors society and the masses through his thought-provoking, bold, and real-life-based stories. The filmmaker has left an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts with his two real-life-based stories, ‘The Kashmir Files and ‘The Vaccine War’. While the first one shook the nation with its story and conviction and also won several awards, including the prestigious National Awards, the other one, salutes the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the Corona vaccine.

Besides being a master storyteller, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has also proved his caliber as a book writer, and the books written by him have won several praises. His recently written and published book, “Jeevan ki Rasdhara: Saphalata ke liye Buddh ke saath mera Aadhyaatmik Nritya,” also won several love and appreciation from the readers, and the filmmaker presented an autographed copy of his widely acclaimed book to the prominent figure Mohan Bhagwat Ji.

Sharing the update on social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote on social media, “भारतीय दर्शन को सरल तरीक़े से जीवन में उतारने की यह कोशिश “जीवन की रसधारा”, धीरे धीरे बिकनी शुरू हुई। लेकिन अब गाँव शहरों में युवा लोग इतनी ख़रीद रहे कि मैं भी आश्चर्यचकित हूँ। शायद भारतीय दर्शन की यह ही ताक़त है।

मेरे द्वारा हस्ताक्षरित कॉपी के लिये संपर्क: vivekagnihotri.com”

“This attempt to bring Indian philosophy into life in a simple way, “Juice of Life,” gradually started selling. But now young people in villages and cities are buying so much that even I am surprised. Perhaps this is the strength of Indian philosophy. For my signed copy, contact: vivekagnihotri.com. ”

(Google translation)

Vivek is an ardent follower of Lord Buddha, and his book Jeevan Ki Rasdhara draws inspiration from the principles of Lord Buddha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audience in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled ‘Parva,’ promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ penned by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.