Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Delhi Files’ to go on floors this year and will release in cinemas next year! The filmmaker gave major update

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible storytellers in Indian cinema. The pioneer director, also known as the Indic Filmmaker of the Nation, has mirrored audiences and society with his true-life storylines in the films. With thought-provoking films ‘The Tashkent Files, ‘The Kashmir Files, and ‘The Vaccine War’, he has made an unforgettable impression on the audience’s emotions,

Following the release of all the above mentioned films, there was anticipation among the audiences regarding his next hugely awaited directorial ‘The Delhi Files’ . The audiences were waiting for the details and information from the project and keeping the anticipation high, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has given a crucial information regarding the film.

Responding to a tweet by a social media user, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri captioned,

“In the meantime, #TheDelhiFiles is going on floors this year, as scheduled. Release next year. No big stars. Only big content.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always priotized content and subject as a hero and he promises to bring a larger than life story to the audiences with ‘The Delhi Files’.

