Watch Fukra Boys' entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment's upcoming Fukrey 3

Excel Entertainment delighted the audience with a hilarious movie, Fukrey, which left everyone in splits. After almost a decade, the makers are all set to release the 3rd installment of this much-loved franchise on 28th September 2023. Without any delay, the makers are planning to launch the trailer of Fukrey 3 with a grand event, evoking the fond memories of the first part. In the trailer, the Fukra boys will make a grand entry on horses, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling ride.

The highly anticipated trailer launch of Fukrey 3 is happening today and the makers are all set to take the audience on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. After releasing some interesting character posters, the makers are now ready to take the audience back to the fond memories of the first installment during the trailer launch. The Fukra boys will make a grand entrance on horses, reminiscent of Choochaa’s dream of arriving at college in Fukrey. This has certainly increased the excitement to watch the trailer of this much-loved comedy franchise.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently delivered blockbuster films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many others to the audience. Currently, the production house is preparing for its highly anticipated upcoming release, Jee Le Zaraa.