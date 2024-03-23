Watch TVF’s first Weekly series ‘Very Parivarik’! E1 – Aagman: The Arrival, out now!

TVF (The Viral Fever) is indeed a force to reckon with when it comes to watching highly relatable, entertaining and captivating content. Having delivered some of the most entertaining shows, the content creator is ready with another offering ‘Very Parivarik’, which is the first Weekly series. The show is finally been released and the first episode is ready to roll out.

The highly-awaited and exciting show, ‘Very Parivarik’ promises out-and-out entertainment with the subject which tells the story of a couple and how their life changes after the in-laws enter. The first episode of ‘Very Parivarik’ is titled Aagman: The Arrival. Looking absolutely hilarious and relatable, the first episode itself has stated that, TVF has yet again tapped into a subject that will resonate with the larger audience.

‘Very Parivarik’ is directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, while it has an ensemble cast including Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri, Paritosh Sand, Kanupriya Shankar Pandit, Luv Vispute, Arun Kumar, Badri Chavan, Vidhushi Koul, Prerna Thakur, Khusbhu Baid.

‘Very Parivarik’ is the first-ever show from TVF, which is an eleven-episodic series each of which will be released in different weeks.

Moreover, TVF seems to completely take over 2024 with its exciting content. First, they started the year with a bang as their show ‘Sapne vs Everyone’ opened up to a great response from all across making its place in IMDb’s top 250 list globally. Further to this they announced the new seasons of the most awaited series like Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak, and now with ‘Very Parivarik’ they are here with the first weekly series.