With the new seasons of Panchayat, Gullak, and Kota Factory, TVF is all set to take over 2024!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has consistently delivered content that resonates with the audience. With its strong content, the content creator has made a distinct place in the hearts of viewers. They are a leading content creator from India who have gained global recognition. TVF has been able to secure 7 shows in IMDb’s top 250 list, out of a total of 10 web series from India in the list. This makes TVF the biggest content force from India. In 2024, TVF will continue to be a leading content creator with the release of sequels to their three biggest and most popular shows.

1. Panchayat

The impact of the TV show Panchayat on the audience is truly remarkable. Its highly engaging story, set in rural India, impressed viewers and even made waves in the meme world with phrases like ‘Sun Raha Hai Binod’ and ‘Gajab Bejjati hai’ becoming popular on social media. In fact, Panchayat has earned a place on IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows, ranking at 88th position. The show’s first season received an excellent response, and the second season took it to a whole new level. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the next season, which is scheduled to be released in 2024.

2. Gullak

Gullak is a popular TV show in India that revolves around the life of a typical middle-class family. The show has captured the hearts of many viewers with its heartwarming and humorous story. It has even made it to the global list of top 250 TV shows on IMDb, ranking at the 83rd position. So far, three seasons of Gullak have been released and fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter which is expected to come out in 2024.

3. Kota Factory

Kota Factory is a TV show that is aimed at students. It received unanimous praise from the audience, and people instantly connected with it. The show also saw the return of the popular character Jitu Bhaiya. With its strong narrative about the life of a student, it became popular among people of all age groups, especially students. In IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows, Kota Factory ranks 80th. So far, two seasons of Kota Factory have been released, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the third season.