Movies | Releases

Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow

Experience the romance and drama in Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It hits theaters tomorrow.

Author: IWMBuzz
31 Aug,2023 16:15:36
Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow 847574

Kushi is one of the most highly anticipated films set to release tomorrow. The trailer and songs have been received well by audiences, who are eagerly looking forward to seeing the desirable pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu cast their magic on the big screen. With only one day left until the film’s release, anticipation among the masses is sky-high. To further pump up excitement, the film’s makers have shared an intense poster featuring the appealing lead pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The makers dropped a brand new poster from the film which gives us an insight into the world of ‘Kushi’ and invites the masses on an entertaining ride of love. Sharing the poster, the makers captioned,

“Ride through a journey of LOVE and KUSHI ❤️

#Kushi GRAND RELEASE TOMORROW

Book your tickets for #Kushi now!

Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow 847573

Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. It is set to release on September 1, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's California chic is about sky blue body skimming top and white high-waisted pants 847419
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s California chic is about sky blue body skimming top and white high-waisted pants
Advance Booking Begins! Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen in Kushi! 847251
Advance Booking Begins! Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen in Kushi!
Kushi, Deverakonda Suffering The Blow Of Going Solo 846472
Kushi, Deverakonda Suffering The Blow Of Going Solo
Ahead of Kushi's release, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged a fun banter 846386
Ahead of Kushi’s release, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged a fun banter
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics 846258
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York Diaries, see pics 846170
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York Diaries, see pics

Latest Stories

Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Saie Tamhankar raises sensuality bar in backless floral pink ensemble, see pics 847444
Saie Tamhankar raises sensuality bar in backless floral pink ensemble, see pics
Read Latest News