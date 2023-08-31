Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow

Kushi is one of the most highly anticipated films set to release tomorrow. The trailer and songs have been received well by audiences, who are eagerly looking forward to seeing the desirable pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu cast their magic on the big screen. With only one day left until the film’s release, anticipation among the masses is sky-high. To further pump up excitement, the film’s makers have shared an intense poster featuring the appealing lead pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The makers dropped a brand new poster from the film which gives us an insight into the world of ‘Kushi’ and invites the masses on an entertaining ride of love. Sharing the poster, the makers captioned,

“Ride through a journey of LOVE and KUSHI ❤️

#Kushi GRAND RELEASE TOMORROW

Book your tickets for #Kushi now!

Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. It is set to release on September 1, 2023.