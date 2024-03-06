Women and Child Development Minister of MP, Nirmala Bhuria watched Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies and praised it

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ latest release, Laapataa Ladies, hit the big screens last Friday. The movie has received positive reviews from the audiences, who have been thoroughly entertained and left in stitches. While the film is packed with comedy and entertainment, it also sheds light on important issues concerning women in the nation. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film has been winning hearts all over.

Recently, Women and Child Development minister of Madhya Pradesh, Nirmala Bhuria watched the film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ with the volunteers of Courtyard shelter in Bhopal.

Sharing the glimpse from the show, Women and Child Development department of Madhya Pradesh took to their social media and wrote –

“महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री सुश्री @NirmalaBhuria ने आज आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, महिला एवं बाल विकास के अधिकारियों और महिला कर्मचारियों के साथ भोपाल स्थित सिनेमा घर में लापता लेडीज फिल्म देखकर उन्हें महिला सशक्तिकरण का संदेश दिया।

Following the screening, Nirmala Bhuria also had a words with the women volunteers who watched the film and also spread the message about women welfare and empowerment.

The rave reviews & positive word of mouth have come into the foray for the Kiran Rao directorial comedy-drama and the film roared louder at the worldwide box office.

Jio Studios presents ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. It has been released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue have been written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has penned down additional dialogues.