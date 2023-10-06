Movies | Releases

World Teachers’ Day: Real-life UPSC professor Vikas Divyakirti to play himself in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

On this World Teachers' Day (celebrated globally on October 5th), an interesting trivia has come to light about director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey.

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Oct,2023 17:15:05
For a critical role of a teacher in the film, Chopra has chosen a real-life professor and mentor, Vikas Divyakirti, who has guided countless students in their pursuit of clearing the Union Public Service Commission’s entrance exam – including the real Manoj Sharma, who’s life has inspired the film.

In the recently unveiled trailer of ’12th Fail,’ Vikas Divyakirti makes an impactful appearance, delivering a profound message to UPSC students. He emphasises that a student’s journey should not end with getting a position in the civil services but they should strive to bring meaning to that position.

Vikas Divyakirti is widely recognised and respected for mentoring students for the rigorous UPSC examination. Now, he joins a select group of individuals who have played themselves on the big screen.

Reflecting on his experience of portraying a professor on the silver screen, Vikas expresses his gratitude, stating, “This is a historic occasion. Perhaps for the first time, Hindi cinema has tried to touch the pulse of Hindi society at such a deep level. The story of Manoj Sharma, who became IPS despite once failing in 12th class, actually shakes every person who has accepted failure as his destiny in life. The film forces him to give himself another chance, to ‘restart’ his journey!”

The trailer features Vikrant Massey in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist’s journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve-centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Based on a real story, the movie draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures, and to keep fighting.

’12th Fail’, a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

