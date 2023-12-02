Yami Gautam Triumphs on IMDb’s ‘Most Popular Indian Movies Theatrical and OTT’’ and List with ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and ‘OMG 2’ making to the top!

The last two years have been nothing short for Yami Gautam as she delivers back to back blockbusters and eye soothers for her fans! Renowned for her versatility and phenomenal performances, Yami Gautam is currently riding high on a wave of success! The talented actress has achieved a remarkable feat as two of her films, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and ‘OMG 2,’ have soared to the top of IMDb’s ‘Most Popular Indian Movies Theatrical as well as the OTT list.

This accolade is a proof to Yami Gautam’s exceptional choices in scripts and her ability to deliver versatile and compelling performances on the big screen. Both ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and ‘OMG 2’ have not only resonated with audiences but have also secured their places as the most popular theatrical releases, according to IMDb’s discerning audience ratings.

5. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga pic.twitter.com/bkOem9hvw8 — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) November 30, 2023

Yami Gautam’s consistent success is a result of her commitment to selecting impactful scripts that showcase her acting prowess across genres. This achievement reaffirms her status as one of the leading actors in the Indian film industry. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for an untitled film and caper comedy Dhoom Dhaam.