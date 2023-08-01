ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Ananya Panday shines in glittery-golden leafy co-ords, watch

Ananya's 'Golden beauty' look was nothing short of mesmerizing. She decked up in a golden slit skirt adorned with delicate leaf structures, paired with a matching blouse featuring an elegant mesh and lace design, exuding grace and sophistication at every step

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Aug,2023 00:35:00
Ananya Panday shines in glittery-golden leafy co-ords, watch 839457

The sixth day of India Couture Week 2023 set the stage on fire as the gorgeous actor Ananya Panday strutted her stuff, stealing hearts in a dazzling golden ensemble by the brilliant designer Rimzim Dadu. The audience couldn’t take their eyes off her as she owned the ramp like a true diva!

Ananya’s ‘Golden beauty’ look was nothing short of mesmerizing. The Liger actress decked up in a golden slit skirt adorned with delicate leaf structures and a matching blouse featuring an elegant mesh and lace design, exuding grace and sophistication at every step. As if that wasn’t enough, she effortlessly accessorized her look with hoop earrings, elevating her golden allure to a whole new level.

But it wasn’t just the outfit that left everyone in awe; it was Ananya’s self-assured and fearless sway on the ramp that made the evening truly magical. Embodying the essence of a modern muse, she proved that style and confidence go hand in hand, and she looked classic and charming!

Rimzim Dadu’s creative genius was on full display as she paid a glorious homage to her collection, seamlessly transitioning from rigidity to rhythmic flow and from form to motion. The pieces drew inspiration from traditional Indian crafts, brilliantly reimagined for the contemporary world, making them versatile and chic.

The collection’s showstoppers were undoubtedly the textural wonders created using lace and mesh techniques. With organic softness blending harmoniously with solid architectural shapes, these masterpieces were like a dance between tradition and innovation, capturing the mesmerizing variety of ocean tides.

As Ananya Panday rocked the ramp, the crowd couldn’t help but be swept away by the magic of fashion and artistry. Rimzim Dadu once again proved why she’s a force to be reckoned with, daring to push boundaries and redefine style with her ingenious vision. The FDCI’s India Couture Week 2023 had its star moment, and it was truly unforgettable, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe and eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this sartorial extravaganza. Until then, let the golden memories of this spectacular night continue to dazzle our minds!

 

 

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Hilarious Ride Ahead: "Dream Girl 2" Teaser Builds Excitement for trailer release tomorrow! 839383
Hilarious Ride Ahead: “Dream Girl 2” Teaser Builds Excitement for trailer release tomorrow!
Inside Ananaya Panday’s Ibiza diaries, see pics 839119
Inside Ananaya Panday’s Ibiza diaries, see pics
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Uber Cool Vibes In White Mini Dress In Vacation Pictures 838843
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday’s Uber Cool Vibes In White Mini Dress In Vacation Pictures
Ananya Panday Turns Blue Baby In Vacation Pictures; Check Out 836386
Ananya Panday Turns Blue Baby In Vacation Pictures; Check Out
Will Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapoor Become The Next Power Couple? Check Deets Inside 835407
Will Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapoor Become The Next Power Couple? Check Deets Inside
What Ananya Panday Likes To Shop? Find Here 833383
What Ananya Panday Likes To Shop? Find Here
Latest Stories
Shraddha Kapoor's Funky Sparkling Makeup And Red Jacket Screams Attention 839360
Shraddha Kapoor’s Funky Sparkling Makeup And Red Jacket Screams Attention
Rubina Dilaik 'Boss It Up' With Funky Glasses And Printed Co-ord Set, See Here 839327
Rubina Dilaik ‘Boss It Up’ With Funky Glasses And Printed Co-ord Set, See Here
Jasmin Bhasin Gets All Candid With Mystery Man; See Here 839442
Jasmin Bhasin Gets All Candid With Mystery Man; See Here
Masoud Farzi: The Enchanting Voice Transcending Borders in Iranian Music 839455
Masoud Farzi: The Enchanting Voice Transcending Borders in Iranian Music
Mehdi Farzi: Striking the Chords of Innovation in Iranian Music 839452
Mehdi Farzi: Striking the Chords of Innovation in Iranian Music
Watch: Ritabhari Chakraborty Slips Into Sensual Glam In Monokini 839413
Watch: Ritabhari Chakraborty Slips Into Sensual Glam In Monokini
Read Latest News