Ananya Panday shines in glittery-golden leafy co-ords, watch

The sixth day of India Couture Week 2023 set the stage on fire as the gorgeous actor Ananya Panday strutted her stuff, stealing hearts in a dazzling golden ensemble by the brilliant designer Rimzim Dadu. The audience couldn’t take their eyes off her as she owned the ramp like a true diva!

Ananya’s ‘Golden beauty’ look was nothing short of mesmerizing. The Liger actress decked up in a golden slit skirt adorned with delicate leaf structures and a matching blouse featuring an elegant mesh and lace design, exuding grace and sophistication at every step. As if that wasn’t enough, she effortlessly accessorized her look with hoop earrings, elevating her golden allure to a whole new level.

But it wasn’t just the outfit that left everyone in awe; it was Ananya’s self-assured and fearless sway on the ramp that made the evening truly magical. Embodying the essence of a modern muse, she proved that style and confidence go hand in hand, and she looked classic and charming!

Rimzim Dadu’s creative genius was on full display as she paid a glorious homage to her collection, seamlessly transitioning from rigidity to rhythmic flow and from form to motion. The pieces drew inspiration from traditional Indian crafts, brilliantly reimagined for the contemporary world, making them versatile and chic.

The collection’s showstoppers were undoubtedly the textural wonders created using lace and mesh techniques. With organic softness blending harmoniously with solid architectural shapes, these masterpieces were like a dance between tradition and innovation, capturing the mesmerizing variety of ocean tides.

As Ananya Panday rocked the ramp, the crowd couldn’t help but be swept away by the magic of fashion and artistry. Rimzim Dadu once again proved why she’s a force to be reckoned with, daring to push boundaries and redefine style with her ingenious vision. The FDCI’s India Couture Week 2023 had its star moment, and it was truly unforgettable, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe and eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this sartorial extravaganza. Until then, let the golden memories of this spectacular night continue to dazzle our minds!

