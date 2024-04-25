Arijit Singh’s Personal Life: Learn more about him on his Birthday

Arijit Singh is a well-known Bollywood playback singer. Over the years, the singer has been known for his beautiful and melodic voice, which has allowed him to blossom with his songs and notes. As a result, while he has provided his voice for some of the most successful and influential films of all time, today, Arijit Singh is a well-known Bollywood playback singer, who turns 37 today. we will reveal some unknown details about his personal life. Read below.

Arijit Singh’s Personal Life-

Arijit Singh was a music programmer in 2013 when he married singer Ruprekha Banerjee, a co-contestant on his first reality show, Fame Gurukul. The marriage did not last long, and the couple soon divorced.

After a divorce from his first marriage, Arijit Singh’s life took a romantic turn when he began dating his childhood friend and his neighbour, Koel Roy. Their love story culminated in a beautiful Bengali wedding on January 20, 2014, at the Tarapith temple in West Bengal, a testament to their enduring love.

Learn More About his Divorce and Second Marriage-

Arijit Singh’s second wife, Koel Roy, already had a daughter; after marrying the singer, he had two sons, and Koel and Arijit are now living with their three children.

After the divorce, Ruprekha Banerjee moved to Mumbai with her family. Now, she is married to Nalinakshya Bhattacharya and has a daughter, Sheerin Bhattacharya.

What do you think about Arijit’s personal life? Share your views below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more details like this.